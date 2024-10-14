Peter Latta Sells 40,000 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock remained flat at C$1.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,719. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0947503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

