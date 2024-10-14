Petrus Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$177.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of C$23.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post 0.2131148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

