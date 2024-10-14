Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $499,915.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,579,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,678,794.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,079 shares of company stock valued at $938,873.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.