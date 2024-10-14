Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,998.93 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $8,998.93 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00034761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate ARRR through the process of mining. Pirate Chain has a current supply of 196,213,797.97055. The last known price of Pirate Chain is 0.16629324 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $19,739.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://piratechain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

