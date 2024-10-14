Polianta Ltd Acquires 55,900 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Mobileye Global comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Mobileye Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

