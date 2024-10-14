Polianta Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,712,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PACCAR by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 669,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in PACCAR by 23.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 95,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

