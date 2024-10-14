Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.