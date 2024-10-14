Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,900 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,029,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 226,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWD stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $191.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

