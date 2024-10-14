Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $58.29 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

