Polianta Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,671,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $336.92 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

