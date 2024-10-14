PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

