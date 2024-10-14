Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $316.66 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $323.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.78 and a 200 day moving average of $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.