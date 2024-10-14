Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 5,375 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 166,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

