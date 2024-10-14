Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

