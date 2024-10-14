Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 6,874 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 235,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,234,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.