Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average of $353.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

