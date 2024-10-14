Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.22 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00008519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00014655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.11 or 1.00036079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.41951866 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,971,468.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.