Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00003915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $271.38 million and $27.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.03978330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,356,890 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.