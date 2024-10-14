Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

PWR opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $267.36.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.