QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138,938.33

QUASA (QUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $138,938.33 and $385.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,009.87 or 0.99837758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00162753 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

