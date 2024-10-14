Qubic (QUBIC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.45 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Qubic has a market cap of $191.55 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,082,185,297,612 with 114,526,470,539,394 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000173 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,448,369.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.