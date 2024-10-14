Radix Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Radix has a market cap of $141.44 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,968,125,506 coins and its circulating supply is 9,434,991,078 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Radix has a current supply of 12,967,413,790.753832 with 10,567,410,962.887035 in circulation. The last known price of Radix is 0.01509381 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,106,910.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radixdlt.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

