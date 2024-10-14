RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.38. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
