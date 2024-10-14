Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives $66.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,597.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $19,517,419.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $82,167,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 147.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,145 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

