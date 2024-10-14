Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $286.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.