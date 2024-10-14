Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

