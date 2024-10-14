Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 228,037 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,158,000. iShares CMBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.59% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 464,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 341,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 174,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

CMBS stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.