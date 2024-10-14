Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

