Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $160.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

