Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.