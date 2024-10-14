Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 442 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,912 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Down 0.2 %

Duolingo stock opened at $289.75 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.16 and a 52 week high of $297.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.