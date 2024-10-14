Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,458 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

