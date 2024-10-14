Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 361 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.70. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

