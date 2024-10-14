Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 64,732 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,732 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $325.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

