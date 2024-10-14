Reliance (NYSE:RS) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $290.95 on Monday. Reliance has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,021,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

