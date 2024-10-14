Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) Short Interest Update

Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Renewi Price Performance

SHMCF stock remained flat at $7.50 on Friday. Renewi has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

