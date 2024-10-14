Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Short Interest Update

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 270,200 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,187 shares of company stock valued at $195,670. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of RENT opened at $10.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

