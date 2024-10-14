Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.88. 262,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,103,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Replimune Group Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $655.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 575.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 2,656,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $927,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

