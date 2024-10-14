Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reservoir Media stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 239,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Reservoir Media Trading Down 1.5 %

RSVRW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

