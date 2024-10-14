Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $178.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

