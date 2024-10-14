Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 98,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

