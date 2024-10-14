Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $370,000 Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

