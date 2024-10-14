Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $804,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

