Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $932.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $910.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

