Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

UMAR opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

