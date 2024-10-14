Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

ACI stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

