Rise Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $175.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

