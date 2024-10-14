Rise Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Shares of OGIG stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.78.

The ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (OGIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Global Internet Giants index. The fund tracks an index of global internet and internet technology stocks, selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. OGIG was launched on Jun 5, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

