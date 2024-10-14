Rise Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $71.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

