Rise Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

FDX stock opened at $264.36 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

